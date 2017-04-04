Eagan Police Search For Missing Woman With Dementia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 65-year-old woman who is suffering from dementia is missing, and Eagan police want the public’s help to find her.
Letebrhan Efriem was last seen Tuesday afternoon near the Starbucks on the 2000 block of Cliff Road.
Police say she may not be able to ask for help because of her condition, and because she does not speak English fluently.
Efriem is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a hijab that may be yellow, as well as a dress, shawl and flip-flops.
Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at 651-675-5700, or call 911.
