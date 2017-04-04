The 7 Steps To A Happy Retirement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week marks National Retirement Planning Week. The goal is to help people focus on their financial needs once they are retired.
Financial expert Bruce Helmer joined Jason DeRusha and Kylie Bearse on WCCO Mid-Morning Tuesday to talk about the seven steps you need to consider for a happy retirement.
These are the seven steps Helmer recommended:
- Figure out in advance what you want out of retirement
- Make sure you and your partner are aligned on retirement dates and retirement plans
- Come up with a retirement income plan
- Stay engaged and healthy
- Try to maintain some semblance of a schedule
- Have a long-term plan – it can help you maintain your independence
- Everyone has busy schedules, but make sure to take the time to see your friends, family and loved ones on a regular basis
You can see Bruce here on Mid-Morning every Tuesday, and get more financial advice on his show “Your Money” on WCCO Radio. If you have a financial question, call this number anytime: 888-6-ADVICE. Just leave a message and Bruce might answer your question on his show.