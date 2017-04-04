Romeo & Juliette, The Babies, Finally Meet

April 4, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Florida

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two sets of new parents were surprised to learn that their babies were part of a Shakespearean connection at a Florida hospital.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Juliette Crouch was born Friday morning at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Hours later, Romeo Kidd made his debut down the hallway.

Hospital privacy laws almost kept the drama from playing out. A nurse asked Carolyn Kidd her baby’s name and said a Juliette was born the same day. But she couldn’t tell them where Juliette’s parents were.

But the two families began searching for each other. Dad Justin Crouch says he thought about walking down the hall saying, “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo.”

The families finally got together, shared laughs and exchanged contact information unlike in “Romeo & Juliet” where the families were mortal enemies.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia