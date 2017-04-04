Tap Talk: Lakes & Legends Releasing ‘All Are Welcome Beer’ For Fundraiser

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakes & Legends Brewing Company is releasing a new beer for a special fundraiser Thursday evening – with the help from some special local celebrities.
The brewery and @allarewelcomehere are co-hosting the special beer release event “to raise awareness for diversity and inclusivity in our community” and to fundraise for ACLU of Minnesota.
At the event, the brewery will be releasing a new beer called All Are Welcome Beer. It’s described as a Saison aged with lemon, lavender and grains of paradise.
Special guests R.T. Rybak, John Munson, P.O.S., Lazerbeak, Nora McInerny, Sweetpea, Maria Isa will be there serving beer at the bar.
The brewery says 100 percent of the tips and 25 percent of the profits of the new beer will go directly to the ACLU.
Lakes & Legends is located at 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.