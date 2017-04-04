Wild Rice And Cocktail Recipes With ‘Distilled’ At Grand View Lodge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grand View Lodge in Nisswa is hosting “Distilled” this weekend. It’s a chance for people to enjoy the combination of Minnesota made spirits along with artisan meats.
Event organizers came to WCCO Mid-Morning and shared recipes for a delicious wild rice salad and an creative cocktail — the Paradisi 75. Here are the recipes:
Grand View Creamy Wild Rice Salad (Featuring Wild Acres Smoked Chicken)
1 cup Long grain wild rice
2 Oranges, segmented
1/4 cup Mayonnaise
1 cup Greek yogurt plain
2 tbsp Orange juice fresh squeezed
2 tbsp Raspberry vinegar
1 cup Wild Acres Smoked Chicken
1/2 cup Red grapes cut in half
1/4 cup Dried cranberries
1/2 cup Ancho candied almonds
2 tbsp Scallions
Kosher Salt to taste
Ground Black Pepper to taste
6 cups Bibb Lettuce
Place the wild rice in a medium pot with 4 cups of water and 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil. Simmer uncovered for 50 to 60 minutes, until the rice is very tender. Drain well and place the rice back in the pot. Cover and allow steaming for 10 minutes.
While the rice is still warm, place it in a mixing bowl. Add the orange sections to the bowl with the rice. Add the mayonnaise, yogurt, orange juice, raspberry vinegar, grapes, almonds, cranberries, scallions, Salt, and the pepper to taste. Allow to sit for 30 minutes for the flavors to blend. Taste for seasonings and serve at room temperature.
Paradisi 75
1 1/2 oz. Tattersall Grapefruit Crema
1/2 oz. Lemon Juice
1/4 oz. Honey Syrup
2 oz. Chilled Dry Sparkling Wine (Cava or Prosecco) Lemon Peel garnish
Honey Syrup
1 part Honey
1 part Water
Heat to dissolve