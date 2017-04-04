Hearing Aims To Define Evidence Parameters In Castile Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Anthony police officer charged in the death of Philando Castile is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday.

Jeronimo Yanez faces manslaughter charges in the July 2016 shooting death of Castile. The shooting gained national attention after Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

The last time Yanez was in court, he entered a not guilty plea.

Tuesday’s hearing will address a number of motions and is part of the process of any jury trial. This is where attorneys on both sides set the parameters of what can and can’t be used in terms of evidence, arguments and even witnesses once the trial begins.

Attorneys for Yanez told WCCO Monday night that this motion hearing is expected to take some time because there are a number of motions to address.

That includes a possible motion to dismiss which has already been denied in the past.

More arguments may also be heard to convince the judge to move the trial out of St. Paul due to widespread media coverage.

The trial is scheduled for May 30.

Tuesday’s hearing is at 9 a.m. at the Ramsey County court house.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com as more details become available.