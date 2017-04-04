March Madness: Bracket Challenge | Rising Star: Gonzaga's Zach Collins | Gophers Turnaround | More

Hearing Aims To Define Evidence Parameters In Castile Case

April 4, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, Rachel Slavik, Ramsey County, St. Anthony Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The St. Anthony police officer charged in the death of Philando Castile is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday.

Jeronimo Yanez faces manslaughter charges in the July 2016 shooting death of Castile. The shooting gained national attention after Castile’s girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath on Facebook.

The last time Yanez was in court, he entered a not guilty plea.

Tuesday’s hearing will address a number of motions and is part of the process of any jury trial. This is where attorneys on both sides set the parameters of what can and can’t be used in terms of evidence, arguments and even witnesses once the trial begins.

Attorneys for Yanez told WCCO Monday night that this motion hearing is expected to take some time because there are a number of motions to address.

That includes a possible motion to dismiss which has already been denied in the past.

More arguments may also be heard to convince the judge to move the trial out of St. Paul due to widespread media coverage.

The trial is scheduled for May 30.

Tuesday’s hearing is at 9 a.m. at the Ramsey County court house.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com as more details become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator
Best Of Minnesota

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia