4 Things To Know: Syria Chemical Attack, National Walking Day & More

April 5, 2017 8:03 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the latest in a deadly chemical attack in Syria to an interview with Ivanka Trump, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, April 5.

Chemical Attack In Syria

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting this morning to discuss the chemical weapons assault in Syria. The attack killed at least 70 people and injured hundreds more. The United States believes Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad is responsible.

Ivanka Interview

Ivanka Trump appeared on CBS This Morning for an interview with Gayle King. They discussed Ivanka’s priorities for her new role, her experience in the White House so far, and her father’s accomplishments as President. It’s Ivanka’s first TV interview since being named assistant to the President.

National Walking Day

Get outside and hit the trail because today is National Walking Day! The American Heart Association encourages everyone to get out a move a little. Health benefits of brisk walking include reduced body fat and lower blood pressure.

Tony Romo Heads To CBS

Tony Romo has gone from backup quarterback of the Cowboys to starting commentator for CBS. There were rumors he’d be traded. But instead, he’ll join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead team for the Network’s coverage of The NFL on CBS Sunday afternoons and Thursday Night Football.

