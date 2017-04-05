Police Arrest Driver Who Fatally Hit Duluth Pedestrian

April 5, 2017 2:19 PM
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Superior, Wisconsin, woman is jailed after Duluth police say she struck and killed a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the crash Tuesday and determined the 49-year-old woman was driving an SUV that struck a 62-year-old Duluth woman.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police on Wednesday identified her as Donna Ruth Estrom.

Police say the driver was under the influence. She was arrested and taken to the St. Louis County Jail, pending charges.

