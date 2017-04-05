Iowa House Resumes Debate Ober 20-Week Abortion Ban

April 5, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House is expected to resume debate on a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The GOP-controlled chamber debated the bill Tuesday night but delayed a vote until Wednesday. Republicans are expected to pass the legislation, a version of which has already cleared the Senate.

Gov. Terry Branstad spoke recently at an anti-abortion rally at the Capitol and has indicated support for a 20-week ban. A spokesman says the governor reserves judgment on the legislation.

The ban on most abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy is based on the disputed premise that a fetus can feel pain at that stage. Nearly 20 states have passed similar legislation in recent years.

