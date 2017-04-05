Le Sueur Woman Gets 15 Years For Plotting To Kill Ex-Husband

LE CENTER, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for plotting to kill her ex-husband.
Forty-two-year-old Blanche Wilson of Le Sueur was sentenced Wednesday for conspiracy to commit murder. She will have to spend at least nine years in prison before she is eligible for supervised release.
Wilson and her mother, Linda Bloom of Cleveland, Minnesota, were accused last June of enlisting an undercover officer to kill Wilson’s ex-husband after he won custody of the couple’s three children.
Bloom was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison last year.
