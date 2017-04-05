DFL Lawmakers Form Caucus Dedicated To Minority Issues

April 5, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: DFL, Minority Caucus, People of Color and Indigenous Caucus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrats at the State Capitol are forming a minority caucus to push for issues that are important to people of color.

Members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus are proposing a legislative package that includes education, health, civil rights and economic opportunities.

“It’s something we know is needed,” said Rep. Rena Morna, of St. Paul. “Often enough, we are in our communities, working hard to create opportunity, but we are not always seen in value as a good investment.”

The caucus members say the Minnesota Legislature does not pay enough attention to statewide issues important to minorities.

