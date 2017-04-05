New York State Museum Expands Native American Artwork Exhibit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York State Museum has expanded its collection of contemporary Native American artwork.

The museum says Tuesday it has added eight new works to the collection launched in 1986 and now numbering more than 150 pieces.

The new works include a film basket woven by Onondaga/Micmac nation member Gail Tremblay, a carved wood and antler cane by Oneida Noel Chrisjohn Benson, and four watercolor and beadwork pieces by Oneida-Wisconsin member Dawn Dark Mountain.

The museum in Albany is open Tuesday through Sunday and admission is free.

