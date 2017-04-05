New Zealand PM Counters Iceland President With Homemade Pineapple Pizza

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people have debated about whether pineapple should be on pizza. Now one world leader has taken that debate to another level.
New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English posted on Facebook this week that he was cooking dinner for his family. Not only does his homemade pizza have pineapple on it, but also some sort of canned spaghetti.
Apparently it’s constantly served to kids in New Zealand — so it’s sort of a staple in the country. He’s received a lot of flak for his creation on social media.
Earlier this year, Iceland’s president joked that pizza with pineapple should be outlawed, sparking a tasty debate throughout the world.