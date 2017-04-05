Plymouth Building Evacuated After Gas Smell

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a building in the west Twin Cities metro had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after employees inside could smell gas.
Police and fire officials were called to the building at 15700 37th Avenue in Plymouth on a report of a sewer gas smell. Officers were told that employees in the building were experiencing watery eyes and itchy throats.
Officials with CenterPoint Energy also responded to the scene. The entire building was evacuated, and 25 to 30 people were treated by first responders and released. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
Authorities say the Hopkins Chemical Assessment Team was called out to evaluate the air quality at the building.
One Comment
Sorry, I farted.