Plymouth Building Evacuated After Gas Smell

April 5, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Gas Leak, Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a building in the west Twin Cities metro had to be evacuated Wednesday morning after employees inside could smell gas.

Police and fire officials were called to the building at 15700 37th Avenue in Plymouth on a report of a sewer gas smell. Officers were told that employees in the building were experiencing watery eyes and itchy throats.

Officials with CenterPoint Energy also responded to the scene. The entire building was evacuated, and 25 to 30 people were treated by first responders and released. Nobody was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the Hopkins Chemical Assessment Team was called out to evaluate the air quality at the building.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kelly Redspunt says:
    April 5, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Sorry, I farted.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia