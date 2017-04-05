Police: Driver Involved In Chase Arrested After Baby Found In Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver involved in chase with Minnesota State Patrol was arrested after a baby was found in the car, officials said.
Officers stopped the car in the east metro Tuesday evening because it didn’t have a license plate, but the driver took off.
Police chased the driver to 46th Street and Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis, where a squad used a PIT maneuver to stop it.
Once the driver was stopped, officers found a baby and another passenger in the car.
The baby was taken by social services and the driver was arrested.
No one was hurt.