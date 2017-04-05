Police: Driver Involved In Chase Arrested After Baby Found In Car

April 5, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A driver involved in chase with Minnesota State Patrol was arrested after a baby was found in the car, officials said.

Officers stopped the car in the east metro Tuesday evening because it didn’t have a license plate, but the driver took off.

Police chased the driver to 46th Street and Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis, where a squad used a PIT maneuver to stop it.

Once the driver was stopped, officers found a baby and another passenger in the car.

The baby was taken by social services and the driver was arrested.

No one was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Bracket Challenge
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia