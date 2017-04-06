4 Things To Know: SCOTUS Vote, WWI Centennial & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, April 6. They include final respects being paid to an American hero, and a centennial anniversary of what was then called the “Great War.”
Vote Expected On SCOTUS Nominee
The Senate is expected to take a procedural vote Thursday morning to end debate over Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch. Republicans do not have the 60 votes necessary to prevent a filibuster from Democrats. If it fails, majority leader Mitch McConnell is poised to change Senate rules to a simple majority — known as the “nuclear option” — to advance Gorsuch’s nomination.
A Grim Anniversary For The World
A century ago, the United States joined its European allies in World War I by declaring war on Germany. The centennial will be marked with ceremonies at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, and at the White House. The war paved the way for the rise of communism and fascism and gave birth to nations like Poland.
John Glenn Laid To Rest
Flags will fly at half-staff to honor astronaut John Glenn. Family and guests will gather at Arlington National Cemetery to say their final goodbyes as he’s laid to rest. Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth. He died Dec. 8 at age 95.
U.S. Women’s Soccer Land New Contract
U.S. Women’s soccer has scored a goal with a new contract. The players’ union announced a labor deal to settle a dispute over equal pay with male players. The contract includes a raise and bonuses and gives players some control over marketing rights.