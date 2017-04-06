Sheriff: Woman Arrested In Crow Wing County Chase

April 6, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Patricia Beach, Police Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after fleeing officers from a traffic stop near Pequot Lakes and later being found in the woods, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident started at about 9:44 p.m. as a Pequot Lakes police officer initiated a traffic stop. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Patricia Beach, moved into the driver’s seat and drove away from the stop. The car was located by a sheriff’s deputy on County Road 17, west of Pequot Lakes and wouldn’t stop.

The vehicle drove off the road near the intersection of County Road 168 and South Slueter Raod. Beach fled from the vehicle into the woods, and was arrested.

Beach was arrested for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension and having an outstanding warrant from Cass County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia