Sheriff: Woman Arrested In Crow Wing County Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after fleeing officers from a traffic stop near Pequot Lakes and later being found in the woods, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say the incident started at about 9:44 p.m. as a Pequot Lakes police officer initiated a traffic stop. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Patricia Beach, moved into the driver’s seat and drove away from the stop. The car was located by a sheriff’s deputy on County Road 17, west of Pequot Lakes and wouldn’t stop.
The vehicle drove off the road near the intersection of County Road 168 and South Slueter Raod. Beach fled from the vehicle into the woods, and was arrested.
Beach was arrested for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension and having an outstanding warrant from Cass County.