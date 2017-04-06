Falcon Heights Takes 1st Step To Break Up With St. Anthony P.D.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — City leaders in Falcon Heights have taken the first step in ending a more than two-decade relationship with the St. Anthony Police Department.

Both the city and the police department have come under intense scrutiny in recent months after the shooting of Philando Castile last July.

On Wednesday night, Falcon Heights City Council members unanimously approved a motion to allow the city to take new bids for police service.

This comes as the city of St. Anthony took its first steps in changing the contract between the two cities.

Right now, the contract states that the city of St. Anthony is financially liable for the actions of St. Anthony officers in Falcon Heights, yet the city has no say in how the officers are hired or disciplined.

The mayor of Falcon Heights claims the actions of the city council are simply a response to the actions of St. Anthony officials.

“This action … was not driven by the police officers who provided good service for more than two decades to our city. It’s driven by the resolution passed by city council on March 28 that states the police service agreement with Falcon Heights should be modified,” Mayor Peter Lindstrom said.

Looking forward, Falcon Heights will now start sending out letters to neighboring police departments to gauge their interest in contracting with the city.

They will have about two weeks to respond and then council members will come back together to decide the next step.