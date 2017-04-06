Gas Prices On The Rise

April 6, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Gas Prices

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much like our springtime temperatures, gas prices are also on the rise.

In Minnesota, our price per gallon this Thursday at $2.30 — that’s up 40 cents from a year ago. Nationally, gas prices are up about 30 cents compared to this time last year.

Experts say the higher costs are expected with the summer blend, but they are also fueled by the fact that more people are driving and oil prices are moving higher.

We could see the trend continue. Gas prices could go up another 20 to 40 cents by Memorial Day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia