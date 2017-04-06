Gas Prices On The Rise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much like our springtime temperatures, gas prices are also on the rise.
In Minnesota, our price per gallon this Thursday at $2.30 — that’s up 40 cents from a year ago. Nationally, gas prices are up about 30 cents compared to this time last year.
Experts say the higher costs are expected with the summer blend, but they are also fueled by the fact that more people are driving and oil prices are moving higher.
We could see the trend continue. Gas prices could go up another 20 to 40 cents by Memorial Day.