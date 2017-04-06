Iowa Father Accused Of Biting 7-Week-Old’s Face

April 6, 2017 8:13 AM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man has been accused of biting his 7-week-old daughter on the face.

Court records say 22-year-old Edward Valdez is charged with child endangerment resulting in injury. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

A court document says the child was bitten on March 24, when Valdez was alone with her.

He told an officer that the girl had been sick and wouldn’t stop crying. Valdez said he became frustrated and bit her right cheek.

The document says the bite left a white mark that lasted several days.

