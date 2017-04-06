Twins Go For Sweep Of Royals Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2007. That’s after coming off a historically miserable 103-loss season last year.

The Twins host the Royals in the series finale at 12:10 p.m. Thursday at Target Field, going for a series sweep. You read that correctly.

Not only did the Twins win their first two games, they did so in clean fashion. They got seven strong innings from Ervin Santana in Monday’s opener as he allowed just one run. Hector Santiago wasn’t quite as clean Wednesday, but allowed just one run in five innings of work. The Twins’ bullpen, which had its share of struggles last year, has been spotless in six innings of work over two games.

The Twins have also had plenty of success in the seventh inning over their first two games. They’ve scored a total of 12 runs in the inning, six in each victory. They drew three bases-loaded walks on Monday in the seventh inning, then got a clutch hit from Jason Castro.

They used a more powerful approach Wednesday. Miguel Sano hit a three-run triple, and two batters later Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer.

Kyle Gibson takes the mound Thursday as the Twins go for the sweep.