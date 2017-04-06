Doctors Group Calls For NDSU To End Use Of Pigs In Trauma Training

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A group of doctors is offering to pay for a surgical simulator if North Dakota State University stops using live animals for its trauma life support training.
The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine says it will pick up the $3,235 tab for the simulator if the university and Sanford Health stop using live pigs for the course. The advocacy group has been working for the last decade to stop the practice, and says North Dakota State is one of the few programs that still uses live pigs.
University officials say the program is committed to the well-being of animals in its care and also providing the best training possible. They say the exercise meets all federal guidelines.
The doctors’ group has organized a protest Thursday on campus.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)