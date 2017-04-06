Police: 36 Treated For Chemical Exposure At Plymouth Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say three dozen people, including six first responders, had to be treated after being exposed to unknown cleaning compounds at a Plymouth office building on Wednesday.
Plymouth police and fire officials responded to a report of a sewer gas smell at 15700 37th Avenue. When they arrived, they were told employees inside the building were experiencing watery eyes and itchy throats. The building was evacuated as a precaution.
The Hopkins Chemical Assessment Team, along with officials from CenterPoint Energy, also responded to the scene. Hopkins CAT officials determined the source of the odor was from cloths that had been soaked in an unknown mixture of cleaning compounds used to sanitize medical equipment.
The cloths were removed from the building by the Hopkins CAT for pick-up and disposal. Authorities say 36 people, including six Plymouth first responders, were evaluated at the scene for exposure to an unknown chemical and released. There were no hospitalizations from the exposure.