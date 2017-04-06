Warrant: Lawyer Who Fatally Hit Jogger Was Using Data During Collision

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A search warrant filed in Ramsey County reveals the prominent St. Paul attorney accused of hitting and killing a jogger in February was involved in another crash just minutes before the fatal crash.

Documents also show data on Peter Berge’s phone was actively being used when he hit and killed 35-year-old Scott Spoo, who was running along Mississippi River Boulevard.

St. Paul Police tell WCCO-TV toxicology reports show Berge was not under the influence of any illegal drugs or alcohol during the time of the fatal crash. Berge has not been charged in the case.

The search warrant describes Berge as a “very active Facebook user with multiple public posts and mobile check-ins.” It also shows an active data session for 23 minutes on Feb. 22 from 4:03 p.m. to 4:26 p.m., including the exact time that he hit and killed a jogger at 4:22 p.m.

Additionally, Berge was involved in another crash just minutes before Spoo was hit and killed. The search warrant states that on Feb. 28, St. Paul Police was notified of another crash involving Berge on the same day of the fatal crash.

A woman told police her Mini Cooper was hit in Minneapolis by Berge on 6th Street while she was waiting to get onto Eastbound 94.

The woman allegedly had to get Berge’s attention because he didn’t realize that he had hit her. They later pulled over to exchange insurance information.

The new developments are heartbreaking for those who knew Spoo. They hope this serves as an important reminder to keep phones off while driving.

“We know from statistics that it only takes a second of your attention to be distracted and miss something important and miss someone’s life,” said Nick Mason of the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

After the fatal crash, Berge continued to use his phone while he was in a police squad car.