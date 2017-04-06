Tap Talk: Lift Bridge Releases Mango Blonde Brew With Luau

When the weather turns warm, Minnesotans head out.
And what better way to welcome in the summer-like temps that Saturday is promising than with a summer-themed brewery party?
On Saturday, Stillwater’s Lift Bridge Brewing Company is hosting a luau for the release of its Mango Blonde brew. Out for the third year in a row, the blond ale is sweet, refreshing and light.
The luau will also celebrate its release in cans.
Of course, what is a luau without food? A full-roasted pig from Big Guys BBQ will be made available for purchase. Additionally, there will be limbo and hula hoop contests.
The party begins at 12 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. After 7 p.m. it is only open to those 21 years of age or older.
Tickets cost $7. Each ticket is good for access into the event and one free beer.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Lift Bridge online.