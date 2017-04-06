Report Recommends Methods For Wolf Management In Minn.

April 6, 2017 12:34 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An environmental assessment of proposals for managing human-wolf conflicts and wolf depredation on livestock in Minnesota recommends that federal officials continue using a combination of lethal and non-lethal methods.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services program released the 225-page report for public comment Thursday.

The report also looks at the impacts of using only non-lethal methods for dealing with problem wolves, and of the federal agency withdrawing from wolf damage management in Minnesota.

It concludes that all three alternatives would not have significant adverse impacts on the state or regional wolf populations. The agency also expects no significant adverse impacts if federal protections are lifted and responsibility for managing wolves is returned to the Minnesota Department of Resources.

USDA Wildlife Services is taking comments through May 22.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia