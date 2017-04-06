Workin’ For The Weekend: Goldy’s Run, Craft Show, Slime & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s that time of the week when we are Workin’ for the Weekend.

We have a great mix of events going on around the Twin Cities if you’re looking for something to do!

Goldy’s Run

Start your 2017 spring out healthy with Goldy’s Run.

Join thousands of runners Sunday on a beautiful 5K route through campus or the 10-mile that runs along the Mississippi River.

All races start at TCF Bank Stadium and finish on the 50-yard line.

The race benefits the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

The American Craft Show

The American Craft Show returns to St. Paul RiverCentre this weekend.

The show features more than 225 of the country’s top contemporary craft artists presenting their latest handmade creations in jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor.

Show-goers will enjoy the return of popular on-site programs: Make Room, Style Slam and Let’s Make.

The American craft show takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Slime Break

It’s the final weekend of Slime Break at Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe.

Come to Nickelodeon Universe Thursday through Sunday for your chance to compete on stage with your friends.

Rock the Cradle

Finally, there’s The Current’s annual Rock the Cradle.

This free event for kids and their grownups returns Sunday to the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Children’s Theatre Company.

The annual favorites are back such as the Kids’ Disco, Story Time with The Current’s DJs, and live music.

Rock the Cradle is perfect for kids up to age 8.