Defense’s Change Of Venue Request In Castile Case Denied

April 6, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The trial of Officer Jeronimo Yanez for the death of Philando Castile will happen in Ramsey County.

Yanez’s attorneys filed a request to move the trial earlier this week, arguing the news coverage surrounding Castile’s death and comments by the governor and county attorney could be intimidating to a jury, and would hinder Yanez’s ability to receive a fair trial in the Twin Cities.

District Court Judge William H. Leary III disagreed, denying the defense’s motion — and several others — in an order handed down Thursday afternoon.

Defense attorneys also requested the testimony of a state expert on use of force be excluded, which Judge Leary also denied.

Yanez shot and killed Castile during a traffic stop in July. He’s now facing manslaughter and weapons charges for the shooting. The trial is set for May 30.

