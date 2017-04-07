4 Things To Know: US Airstrike On Syria, Gorsuch Confirmation, Basilica Block Party Lineup & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the aftermath of U.S. firing missiles onto an Syrian airbase to the Basilica Block Party lineup announced, here is a look at the top four stories from April 7, 2017.

Pentagon Assessing Aftermath Of US Airstrike On Syria

The Pentagon is assessing the results of the U.S. military strike on the Syrian regime.

On the order of President Donald Trump, U.S forces fired nearly 60 cruise missiles from ships in the Mediterranean Thursday night targeting a Syrian airfield. At least seven people were killed.

That airfield is where officials said Syrian warplanes carried out the deadly chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians earlier this week.

Confirmation Vote On Gorsuch Expected

A final confirmation vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is expected Friday.

Senate Democrats filibustered his confirmation Thursday.

That led Senate Republicans to change the rules to require only a simple majority vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the change weakens the standing of the Senate as a whole.

Jupiter Makes Closest Approach To Earth

Friday night is the best chance to get a close look at Jupiter.

The planet will make its closest approach to Earth, appearing brighter Friday than at any other time this year.

Using a telescope or binoculars, viewers may also be able to spot Jupiter’s four bright moons on both sides of the planet.

Basilica Block Party Lineup Announced

The lineup for the Basilica Bock Party at Minneapolis’ Basilica of St. Mary has been announced.

Some of the big names include Brandi Carlile, The Shins and Gavin DeGraw.

The party is set for July 7 and 8.