Body Of Eden Prairie Man Recovered From Carlton Co. Lake

April 7, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Bob Lake, Carlton County, St. Louis County, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 67-year-old Eden Prairie man from Bob Lake in Carlton County.

The sheriff’s office says the search for the man began Sunday evening after a friend who went to check on him discovered a canoe about 40 feet away from a dock, with the man’s dog in it.

The dog was rescued, and authorities called in a rescue squad with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The squad used underwater search equipment to find the body.

The man wasn’t immediately identified.

