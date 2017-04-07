At Least 1 Dead In 2-Car Crash In Ramsey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one person is dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Ramsey Thursday evening.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department, around 6:45 p.m. Ramsey police received a call of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 181st Avenue NW and Nowthen Boulevard.
Upon arrival, officers found one occupants of both cars had suffered injuries. One occupant died on the scene.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.