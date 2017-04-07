Shots Fired In Fridley, No Suspects Apprehended

April 7, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Fridley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a number of shots were fired in Fridley late Thursday night.

The shots were reported just after 10 p.m. near Island Park Drive and East River Road.

Police said they found several shell casings and evidence of a recent shooting, but didn’t find any perpetrators.

A nearby building was hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Police believe an SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting, heading south on East River Road.

Few other details were immediately available.

