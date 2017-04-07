Minnesota House Plans Vote On GOP Bill To End Health Care Exchange

April 7, 2017 1:57 PM
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The House plans to take up a $14.3 billion social services bill that would end the state’s health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

The bill to be heard Friday increases spending by nearly $2 billion compared to the last two years. But that increase wouldn’t keep pace with rising costs, and the bill would cut spending by $600 million.

Republicans say that the growing cost of health care in the state is unsustainable and their bill attempts to rein in some of those costs.

But Democrats fear the cuts will be too painful. They say that child care, home visits by health professionals and services for the elderly are already stretched too thin to weather cuts.

