Minnesota Polticians React To Airstrike On Syria

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Late Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered a military strike on the Syrian regime.
At least seven people were killed when U.S. forces fired nearly 60 cruise missiles from ships in the Mediterranean targeting a Syrian airfield.
Officials said the airfield is where Syrian warplanes carried out a chemical attack that killed more than 80 civilians earlier this week.
Here in Minnesota, politicians are reacting to Trump’s decision. Politicians on both sides supported the airstrike while firmly encouraging Trump to consult Congress before taking any further action.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar released the following statement.
“Using chemical weapons is an atrocity. These missile strikes targeted the air base used to launch the chemical attack, and it is right to show Assad that he will be held accountable. Moving forward, the Administration must consult with Congress.”
Sen. Al Franken’s statement was largely similar to Klobuchar’s, although he also urged Trump to change his position on Syrian refugees.
“President Bashar al-Assad’s horrific use of chemical weapons on his own people is a grave violation of international norms, and I believe the administration’s strike on a Syrian military installation was an appropriate response. But any further military escalation should not be done unilaterally and needs the approval of Congress. This incident underscores the brutality of the Assad regime and I hope it prompts President Trump to reconsider his position on accepting carefully vetted Syrian refugees who are trying to escape this kind of horror.”
Republican Rep. Jason Lewis echoed Franken and Klobuchar’s sentiments.
Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan, who represents Minnesota’s 8th District, also released a statement Friday.