MNfusion: Spring Salads Released At Sprout Salad Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Spring has sprung!
Which means it’s time for many restaurants to switch up their menus and start incorporating new seasonal produce.
That includes Sprout Salad Company!
The Twin Cities restaurant is introducing two new salads onto their menu, just in time for the new season.
First is the El Taco Loco.
Starting with a base of romaine lettuce, the Mexican flavored bowl includes green chili carnitas, grilled corn, black beans, teardrop tomatoes, radishes and pickled red onions. To finish, it’s topped with tortilla strips.
The second salad offers a diners a lighter option.
The Spring Cali Flower starts with a base of romaine and arugula. It’s then topped with mini cauliflower florets, red radishes, teardrop tomatoes, red onions and feta cheese.
Both new salads will be released on April 10.
Sprout Salad Company has three locations – RBC Plaza (on Nicollet Mall), WaHu and Securian Center in St. Paul. The WaHu location also offers breakfast bowls.
For more information, and for business hours, visit Sprout Salad Company online.