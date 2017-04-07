Moorhead Man, 25, Arrested In Fatal Dispute Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Moorhead man is in jail accused in a shooting where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on a driveway and later died.
According to Moorhead police, officers responded Thursday at 8:50 p.m. to the report of a shooting at a residence on the 1800 block of 16th Street South.
When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 28-year-old Jacob Glover of West Fargo – lying in the neighboring driveway. He was treated at the scene and taken to the Sanford Hospital where he later died.
Officers inside the residence identified the suspect, witnesses and secured the scene. They also recovered a handgun that had been discharged multiple times.
The suspect, Neil Johnson, is being held in the Clay County Jail pending charges, which may include first-degree manslaughter.
Police say the two men were acquaintances who had a dispute-argument. There is no greater public safety concerns, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.