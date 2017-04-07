Take A Peek At Much-Ballyhooed MN House ‘Retiring Room’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV received a rare look into what has become Minnesota’s most famous space of the moment — the ornate Minnesota House retiring room.
It’s been in the news all week after controversial comments by the House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman. She complained about “white male” legislators playing cards here instead of listening to a debate on the House floor.
WCCO’s Pat Kessler got unusual access to the lavishly-decorated private lounge for legislators located at the rear of the Minnesota House chamber.
The carved wood paneled room includes original 1905 furniture and light fixtures, as well as a fireplace.
There’s a painted mural of a Minnesota forest scene that covers all four walls, and period carpeting and drapery.
The room is off-limits to the public. Only lawmakers and their guests, or legislative staffers, are allowed inside.