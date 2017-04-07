Minn. Man With Family In Syria Has Mixed Emotions About U.S. Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States stands ready to possibly take further action against Syria. President Donald Trump ordered strikes on an airbase in that country Thursday night. At least seven people reportedly died.

The bombing followed a deadly chemical attack launched by Syria’s president against his own citizens earlier this week.

Syria called the United States’ attack “reckless.” Russia called it an “act of aggression.” Minnesotans with loved ones in Syria also weighed in.

Mazen Halabi hasn’t lived in Syria in 33 years but he still feels a connection to the country.

“I grew up in Damascus. I still have immediate family, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews in there,” Halabi said.

He’s watched the images of the recent chemical attack knowing this isn’t the first time he’s heard about that kind of brutality.

“I don’t think there’s anybody else that can solve this issue but the U.S.,” Halabi said.

Thursday night, the United States launched a response to the chemical weapon that killed more than 80 people.

Fifty-nine cruise missiles targeted the airbase where it’s believed the plane carrying the deadly weapons took off earlier this week.

“It’s sad that we have to resort to something like this to stop him,” Halabi said.

While Halabi believes President Trump took the necessary steps to address the brutality, he had mixed emotions.

Syria says the missiles killed seven people.

“On one hand, it’s always sad when you see bombs being dropped anywhere. On the other hand, I don’t think there’s anything to deter Assad but doing something like this,” Halabi said.

Halabi is hopeful the missile strike will result in a more peaceful resolution, while also realizing the possibility of more suffering.

“The brutality, in terms of what he’s doing to the people and the country, to hang onto power, hasn’t been seen in our modern time,” Halabi said.

Mazen said his family still living in Damascus hasn’t been hurt.

Several Syrian refugees who left the country to escape the destruction are living in Minnesota.

There’s a fundraiser at the end of April to help those families and other refugees.

