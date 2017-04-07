WisDOT: 1 Seriously Injured After Minivan Rear-Ends School Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is seriously injured after a crash involving a school bus in Wisconsin Friday morning.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a 55-year-old woman driving a minivan suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated by emergency personnel after rear-ending a school bus on Highway 35 at Highway D in Pierce County.
There were seven students on the Ellsworth Community School District bus and two students getting on the bus at the time of the crash, just before 6:30 a.m. Two students were injured, but were not transported from the scene, WisDOT said. The bus driver was not injured.
The school bus driver had activated the red warning lights and extended the stop arm, according to WisDOT. The driver of the minivan was not wearing a seat belt.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.