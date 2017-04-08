4 Things To Do From Saturday, April 8, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re going to be warming up into the 70s today, so get out and enjoy one or more of these events covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Saturday is the Dog Olympics at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. It features many competitions for dogs of all sizes. The event helps raise money for the Ramsey County Police Dogs. It’s from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tickets are $10.
2. It’s the 100th anniversary of American entering into World War I. And Saturday at the Minnesota History Center, you can see an amazing exhibit about “The Great War.” You’ll see artifacts, stories and newsreels from the time period. A Minnesota artist will also be painting a large mural during the exhibits run. “WWI America” goes from Saturday through Sept. 4. Museum admission starts at $6.
3. Are you thinking about remodeling you home? At the Minneapolis Convention Center Saturday, you’ll see the latest innovations and design trends in cabinetry, countertops, flooring and much more. There will also be remodeling and building experts on hand to answer questions. It runs from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tickets are just $4.
4. The American Craft Show features more than 225 of the country’s top contemporary craft artists presenting their hand-made creations. That includes jewelry, clothing, furniture and home decor. The show is from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the St. Paul RiverCentre. Tickets are $12 at the door.