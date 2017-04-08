Kansas Fires Lead To Western Minn. Air Quality Alert

April 8, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for western parts of the state because of smoke from Kansas fires.

The affected areas listed in Saturday’s alert include the Red Lake Indian Reservation and the cities of Ortonville, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks and Wheaton.

Officials say it’s important for people with lung disease, respiratory disease or a heart condition to monitor the air quality. Parents should monitor conditions for their children, especially those with asthma.

Conditions are expected to improve in the evening as winds shift and carry smoke out of the area.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia