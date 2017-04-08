Father, Daughters Killed In St. Paul Shooting; Mother Recovering

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Wade McIntosh loved his children.

“That’s what he lived for, and then his grandbaby,” Richard McIntosh, Wade’s cousin, said.

Now, that 18-month-old grandbaby is without parents. Wade, along with his two daughters, Maria and Olivia McIntosh, were shot and killed in their mother’s St Paul apartment early Friday.

Police say 19-year-old Maria was the toddler’s mother. The baby’s father, one of the suspects in the shooting, was also found dead.

“We just don’t know where to begin, where to start,” Richard said.

He says Wade didn’t make a lot of money in his job, and the family is trying to arrange for a proper funeral. He wants people to remember his cousin for the type of man he was.

“He’d give you the shirt off of his back, he would do anything for you,” he said. “It’s just so sad he was taken so soon.”

Richard says Wade would often visit his girls at the apartment belonging to their mother, Anita Sprosty, and that he had a good relationship with his ex-wife.

Sprosty was also shot. Richard told WCCO she was in surgery Saturday at Region’s Hospital and that it was successful.

Richard says despite the shocking loss of his family, he’s not angry right now at who is responsible. He said it won’t bring his family back.

“I read some things online about the gentleman that might have done this,” Richard said. “They were supportive of him, said he was normal, but at some point in time he turned into a monster.”

St Paul Police identified two suspects in the shootings: 20-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, who was found dead. The other suspect is Taylor’s 19-year-old half-brother of the same name. He was taken to jail.

