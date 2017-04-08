Jason Lewis, Rick Nolan Pair Up For Bi-Partisan Road Trip

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota Congressmen from different sides of the aisle just wrapped up an unusual road trip.
Republican Rep. Jason Lewis and Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan discovered their flight from Washington, D.C. to Minneapolis was canceled.
The pair decided to fly to Madison, Wisconsin and then make the drive home to Minnesota together.
Nolan’s granddaughter, Ellie, joined them on the road. Lewis streamed some of their adventure on Facebook Live.
Lewis, 61, was elected to serve Minnesota’s 2nd District in January.
Nolan, 73, served in Congress for the 6th District from 1975 to 1981, and then returned to represent the 8th District in 2013.
