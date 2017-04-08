Mike’s Mix: Easter Brunch Cocktails & Mocktails From Eat Street Social

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads down the rabbit hole to Eat Street Social to try a couple of drinks that are perfect for Easter morning.
Death in the Afternoon
Ingredients
- 1 oz Absinthe
- ½ oz Simple Syrup
- 1 Eye-dropper of Bittercube Orange Bitters
- 2 oz sparkling wine
Instructions:
Combine absinthe, simple syrup, and bitters in a shaker tin. Shake over ice, briefly. Strain into a champagne flute, and top with sparkling wine. Garnish with an orange twist.
Land of Milk & Honey
Ingredients
- 2 oz Honey
- 1 oz Heavy Cream
- 1 Eye-dropper of Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters
- 2 oz soda water
- 1 oz canned nitro cold press coffee
Instructions:
Shake honey, heavy cream, and bitters over ice, vigorously. Pour, ice and all, into a glass, and top with soda water and nitro cold press.
(Note: while Eat Street Social uses kegged nitro cold-press coffee from Brooklyn Center’s “Tiny Footprint”, they recommend Black Eye Coffee Roasters canned nitro cold-press if making this recipe at home).
Eat Street Social celebrates new-wave craft cocktails and neighborhood fare in Minneapolis’s Whittier neighborhood. Saturday & Sunday brunch is for parents, families, and kids alike, featuring brunch cocktails and several non-alcoholic brunch mocktails.