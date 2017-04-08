Mike’s Mix: Easter Brunch Cocktails & Mocktails From Eat Street Social

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads down the rabbit hole to Eat Street Social to try a couple of drinks that are perfect for Easter morning.

Death in the Afternoon

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Absinthe
  • ½ oz Simple Syrup
  • 1 Eye-dropper of Bittercube Orange Bitters
  • 2 oz sparkling wine

Instructions:

Combine absinthe, simple syrup, and bitters in a shaker tin.  Shake over ice, briefly. Strain into a champagne flute, and top with sparkling wine.  Garnish with an orange twist.

Land of Milk & Honey

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Honey
  • 1 oz Heavy Cream
  • 1 Eye-dropper of Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters
  • 2 oz soda water
  • 1 oz canned nitro cold press coffee

Instructions:

Shake honey, heavy cream, and bitters over ice, vigorously. Pour, ice and all, into a glass, and top with soda water and nitro cold press.

(Note: while Eat Street Social uses kegged nitro cold-press coffee from Brooklyn Center’s “Tiny Footprint”, they recommend Black Eye Coffee Roasters canned nitro cold-press if making this recipe at home).

Eat Street Social celebrates new-wave craft cocktails and neighborhood fare in Minneapolis’s Whittier neighborhood. Saturday & Sunday brunch is for parents, families, and kids alike, featuring brunch cocktails and several non-alcoholic brunch mocktails.

