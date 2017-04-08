WEEKEND BREAK: Warmup May Soon Turn To Snow | Inside MN House 'Retiring Room' | Weekend Getaways

Neighbor Remembers Man Who Died In South Mpls. House Fire

April 8, 2017 10:15 PM By Nina Moini
Filed Under: Daniel Fobbe, Nina Moini

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A South Minneapolis neighborhood is coming to terms with the loss of a father and husband who died in a house fire.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time trying to get a grip on never seeing him again,” neighbor Steve Heikens said.

Heikens says his neighbor Daniel Fobbe is the man who died Friday afternoon after his home along Beard Avenue South caught fire.

Minneapolis firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the house around 3 p.m. and spent an hour working on the home. Once the fire was out they discovered a man’s body inside.

They say Fobbe’s wife was out of town when the fire happened.

“They were around so long they knew everybody, basically on the block. We had a lot of block parties and Halloweens together. So they were interwoven into the community,” Heikens said.

Neigbors say Fobbe was an attorney, father of four and a grandfather.

The Minneapolis Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.

