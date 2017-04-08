WEEKEND BREAK: Warmup May Soon Turn To Snow | Inside MN House 'Retiring Room' | Weekend Getaways

Sartell Man Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

April 8, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: sartell, Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that left a Sartell man hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

Fifty-four-year-old August Fabel was attempting to stop at the intersection of First Street North and 30th Avenue North just after 1:30 p.m. when he hit a patch of sand.

The Stearn’s County Sheriff’s Office said Fabel was thrown from the motorcycle. He was treated for injuries at the scene before being transported to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor. Fabel was not wearing a helmet.

