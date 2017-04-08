Underage Driver, 14, Airlifted After Wis. Rollover Crash

April 8, 2017 3:02 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old driver was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul after he rolled a vehicle in western Wisconsin Friday night.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says the teen was driving eastbound on County Highway A near 95th Street in Polk County when he lost control and went into a ditch at about 6 p.m.

The boy, who as not wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was the vehicle’s lone occupant.

The state patrol is investigating.

