4 Things To Know: Church Bombings, North Korea & Victoria Beckham

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the four things you need to know for Sunday, April 9, 2017.

Number One: Egypt Church Bombings

There have been two deadly bombings at Coptic Christian churches in Egypt.

At least 37 people were killed and 100 were wounded.

The churches were full of worshipers for Palm Sunday.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Number Two: Warships Headed To North Korea

One ship is the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

North Korea’s ballistic missile tests have raised tensions in the region.

Number Three: Hacked Sirens

Officials in Dallas says their emergency sirens were triggered by a hack.

Some 156 emergency sirens sounded for two hours Friday night into Saturday.

The city cannot say how the system was hacked, but it believes it was done within the Dallas area.

Number Four: Victoria Beckham At Target

You can now buy Victoria Beckam’s designer clothes at Target.

The former Spice Girl made a special, affordable line for Target that goes on sale Sunday.

There are clothes for women of all sizes — from baby to plus.