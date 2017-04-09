GRADE: U Of M Study On Type 2 Diabetes

WEEKEND BREAK: Warmup May Soon Turn To Snow | Inside MN House 'Retiring Room' | Weekend Getaways

April 9, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Diabetes

Esme Murphy spoke Sunday with Dr. Elizabeth Seaquist, a University of Minnesota researcher, about the GRADE study on type 2 diabetes.

According to the university, GRADE is a “long-term study of different treatments for type 2 diabetes.”

Researchers say most of those who suffer from diabetes need to take two medications. The study is working to see which medications work best with patients who are already taking metformin, the most commonly used diabetes drug.

