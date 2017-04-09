ISIS Claims Responsibility For Egypt Church Bombings

CAIRO (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed the bombing of two Egyptian churches in separate cities, which killed at least 37 people and wounded around 100.
The claim was published by the militant group’s Aamaq news agency. It provided no further details.
The extremists have claimed previous attacks against Egypt’s Coptic minority, and had recently vowed to step up attacks against Christians, who they view as an ally of the West in a war against Islam.
